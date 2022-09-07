scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

BJP worker’s death: CBI grills TMC MLA Paresh Pal for 3 hours

Biswajit Sarkar, brother of deceased BJP worker Abhijit, has repeatedly claimed that MLA Pal's associates were involved in the murder.

Pal reached the agency's Salt Lake office around 10:30 am. The CBI had questioned him for hours last month as well. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday questioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Paresh Pal in connection with probe into the death of a BJP worker following the West Bengal Assembly elections last year.

Pal reached the agency’s Salt Lake office around 10:30 am. The CBI had questioned him for hours last month as well.

Coming out of the central agency’s office after his questioning on Tuesday, Paresh Pal told the media, “I will come whenever the CBI calls me. Since they (Abhijit Sarkar’s family) are from the BJP , they will obviously implicate someone or the other in the case. The CBI summoning me is not a big deal.”

On the claim that Abhijit named him while battling for his life, the MLA said, “I really don’t know. I don’t stay there.”

Biswajit Sarkar had alleged that Trinamool leaders threatened him and his brother with dire consequences during the elections. The family had also demanded strict action against the local police for allegedly acting at the behest of TMC leaders.

The CBI, which has filed a chargesheet against 20 persons in this connection, took over the case after registering an FIR on the orders of Calcutta High Court in August last year.

The case was earlier registered at the Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata against 7-8 unidentified people. It was alleged that on May 2 last year a group of men attacked the victim with sticks and vandalised his house after the poll results were announced.

The High Court had also ordered to set up a special investigation teams (SITs) to probe incidents of post-poll violence.

On July 15, 2021, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team probing the alleged post-poll violence had submitted its final report to the Calcutta High Court.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:59:02 am
