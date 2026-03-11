BJP worker shot at in West Bengal’s Gangasagar, condition critical

While the attackers' identity remains unclear, Trilokesh Dhali’s family alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC)-backed attackers are behind the shooting. (File photo)

Tension gripped West Bengal’s Gangasagar early Wednesday after a BJP worker was shot at by two assailants on a motorcycle near a bus stand. According to police sources, Trilokesh Dhali sustained gunshot wounds to his chest.

According to witnesses, the two men shot Dhali around 8 am near the Sridham Bus Stand, under the jurisdiction of the Gangasagar Coastal Police Station, and fled the scene. Local residents rushed him to Sagar Rural.

“He was transferred from the local hospital to Kolkata. He is critical but under treatment at the hospital,” said a local police officer.

