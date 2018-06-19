BJP worker found hanging in Purulia: Father files petition in HC, demands CBI probe

BJP SC Morcha members take part in a protest rally against the West Bengal government, in Kolkata on Monday, June 18, 2018. (PTI Photo) BJP SC Morcha members take part in a protest rally against the West Bengal government, in Kolkata on Monday, June 18, 2018. (PTI Photo)

The father of a BJP worker who was found hanging at Balarampur block of Purulia last month filed a petition in Calcutta High Court on Monday, demanding a CBI probe.

Hariram Mahato alleged that his son, Trilochan, was murdered by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress. His lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal said: “The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing before the court of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty later this week.”

Trilochan was found hanging from a tree near his home on May 30.

Reacting to the development, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said: “Let them go anywhere. Let them go to Supreme Court or High Court. The probe is already on. They have lost the confidence of the people of the state. There is no prospect of BJP here. They have done well in recent elections because the two other parties (Congress and CPM) have lost their credibility.”

Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday took out a rally in Purulia and organised a demonstration in Delhi to condemn the deaths of its workers. In Delhi, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly led the agitation and targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata was in Delhi to attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meet. The party also gheraoed offices of district magistrates across West Bengal.

Protesting against Trinamool for “launching attacks on BJP workers belonging to the OBC community”, the party’s OBC Morcha organised a rally from state BJP headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane to Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Esplanade. Later, a delegation also visited Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Describing the BJP’s protests as drama, Chatterjee said: “People really have no idea what BJP wants. They are trying to politicise the deaths of its workers. They staged a protest in Delhi because Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was there. They are simply staging a drama over the incidents which will not win hearts of the people of West Bengal. People are well aware of their nataks (dramas).”

Chatterjee also took a dig at BJP national president Amit Shah for targeting the state government over the deaths.

“We have heard that Amit Shah will hold a rally in Purulia. Earlier we had heard that he will visit the house of its party workers who were found dead. Why is he not visiting their houses? This is because if he visits then the truth might come out,” he said during a press conference here.

Besides Trilochan, another BJP worker, Dulal Kumar, was found dead in Purulia on June 1. The BJP has been alleging that their workers were killed by TMC goons, while the ruling party maintained that they committed suicide. The state government has ordered a CID probe into the deaths.

