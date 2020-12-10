BJP worker found hanging in north Bengal, TMC man’s body fished out from Baruipur pond

The BJP worker’s wife Chumki said, "My husband has been missing since Tuesday morning. He was a BJP worker, today he was found dead.”

A BJP booth committee member in Phulbari village in Cooch Behar district’s Tufanganj area was found dead on Wednesday, a day after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker’s body was fished out of a pond in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

The BJP blamed the ruling party for murdering 36-year-old Swapan Das, who was found hanging in a school’s cycle stand. The TMC denied the allegation, while a police official said, “The body has been sent for autopsy. Prima facie, it seems a suicide, investigation is on.”

Sources said Das, a resident of Subhash Palli in Phulbari, was missing since Tuesday morning. His family members and local residents found him hanging on the premises of Phulbari Girls’ High School near his home on Wednesday. The state BJP unit posted a tweet accusing the TMC of murdering Das.

“The goons of TMC have murdered another innocent BJP ‘karyakarta’ in Cooch Behar. Knowing that they are going to be wiped out of Paschim Banga in the next election, they have now become desperate and are trying to turn Bengal into another Kashmir. 2021 their #PoliticalTerrorism will end,” the party tweeted.

In another tweet, the BJP, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, “Pishi’s goons can’t save their inevitable end by carrying out murders. People will uproot TMC from West Bengal soon.”

The BJP worker’s wife Chumki said, “My husband has been missing since Tuesday morning. He was a BJP worker, today he was found dead.”

BJP district president Malati Rava said, “The TMC has lost its ground, so our innocent BJP workers are being killed one by one. A few days ago, Kalachand Karmakar was killed, today it is Swapan Das. We will build a strong movement against the ruling party.”

The TMC denied the Opposition party’s allegations. “They accuse the TMC of every single death. TMC is in no way connected to this incident. BJP is trying to use every death for its own benefit,” said a local leader of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the body of a TMC worker missing since Monday was found in a pond in Madarhat’s Ghosh Para in the Baruipur police station area on Tuesday night. The victim was identified as 63-year-old Subir Ghosh, a former panchayat member. The police and local sources said several documents were found on one side of the pond.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. The actual cause of death will be ascertained after the report comes,” said the police. The police added that there was no injury mark on the body, and prima facie he drowned.

However, Ghosh’s family claimed that he was murdered. “We are investigating all possible angles,” said the police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd