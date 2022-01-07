BJP worker found dead, party points finger at TMC

A BJP worker was found hanging from a bamboo stick in Alipurduar district in West Bengal, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Shuvro Jyoti Ghosh. He had been missing since Tuesday evening.

A member of Yuva Morcha Local Committee, Ghosh was a resident of Ghaghra village in Banchakumari of Alipurduar district, they said. “TMC miscreants killed Shuvro Jyoti Ghosh… Mamata Banerjee steers the tyrannical law.. The people of Bengal will give a befitting reply!” BJP’s West Bengal unit tweeted.

BJP workers held a protest against the youth’s death and blocked the Buxa Feeder Road to demand the arrest of the accused.

Responding to BJP’s accusations, a local TMC leader , “It is suspected to be a case of hanging, let the police investigate if he has been murdered. The law will take its own course. As far as the BJP is concerned, they politicise every death and the people of Bengal have answered them time and again.”