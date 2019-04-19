BJP worker found dead in Purulia; party points finger at TMC, writes to EC & CEO

A BJP worker was found hanging from a tree at Senabona village in Purulia district on Thursday morning. The incident has triggered tension in the area under Arsha police station, with the BJP claiming that the deceased had been murdered by the Trinamool Congress.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Shishupal Shahish, 22, who was missing since Wednesday night. His clothes were intact and so far, no injury marks had been found on his body, said police.

“It is too early to ascertain the cause of death. His body has been sent for autopsy and the report is pending,” Purulia SP Akash Magharia told The Indian Express.

According to police, his family said Shahish had left home around 8 pm on Wednesday and never returned. Police are yet to receive a complaint and have filed a case of unnatural death.

According to BJP workers, Shahish was a member of the party’s youth wing and his father is a deputy pradhan of the Sirkabad Gram Panchayat.

“Shahish was found hanging like Trilochan Mahato and Dulal, who had died last year. The TMC has lost its base in Purulia and has now joined hands with the Maoists to kill BJP workers,” said a local party leader.

“Shahish’s father is a BJP member and he too was active in politics,” said an official of Purulia district.

After Shahish was found dead, the BJP submitted a letter to the Election Commission (EC) and the West Bengal Chief Electoral Office (CEO).

“We are to bring to your immediate attention about a gruesome, brutal murder of a 22-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha Karyakarta today in Purulia. Shishupal Shahish, a scheduled caste son of Madhab Sashis, an elected member of Sirkabad Gram Panchayat on BJP ticket. Sishupal is from village under Bagmundu Assembly of Purulia Parliamentary constituency who has been hanged to death in a brutal political violence perpetrated by ruling party hooliganism.

Such act of terror has been committed with a design to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Purulia constituency and also to disturb entire state. Similar incident had occurred in April and May last year. We urge you to take immediate action to deter such brutal acts of political terror. We would urge you to refer this case for CBI enquiry,” reads the letter.

BJP leader Mukul Roy called the incident unfortunate and demanded a high-level probe.

“The incident is very unfortunate. Since the Panchayat polls, six of our Dalit workers have died in Purulia. In this case, too, he was murdered and then hanged. Jungle raaj is prevailing in this state. I would request the Commission to look into it, so that it is probed by the highest authorities. It is important to find out how and who killed him,” Roy said.

Purulia parliamentary constituency in West Bengal will vote on May 12, during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.