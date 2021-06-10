BJP worker found dead in Purba Medinipur, TMC denies hand

Even state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had recently said that 40 workers have been killed in violence post the election results in Bengal. (File)

A 27-year-old BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Kalyanpur area of Nandkumar in Purba Medinipur district. The victim was identified as Tapan Bera. His family members claimed he was killed by political rivals.

Sources said he left home on June 7 and did not return. His worried kin informed neighbours and even went looking for him. A missing complaint was filed in Nandkumar police station. On June 8, police initiated a probe and were tipped to a body that had been found floating in a nearby pond.

The BJP claimed he was killed as he worked for the party.

However, a local Trinamool leader denied the party’s involvement in the killing.

It was sent to Tamluk district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said no motive had yet been established for the killing and they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. His body had a deep cut on the neck.

“He left for work on June 7 and did not return. The police later recovered his body from a pond. He was murdered. I don’t know who killed him but he used to work for the BJP,” Madhabi Bera, the deceased’s widow, said.

The BJP claimed he was killed as he worked for the party. “It is extremely sad. He paid the price for supporting the BJP,” Nabarun Nayak, a BJP leader in East Midnapore, said.

However, a local Trinamool leader denied the party’s involvement in the killing. “The death had nothing to do with politics. It was a fallout of a personal dispute. These days, BJP connects every death to politics,” he said.

According to the BJP, as many as 40 workers have fallen victim to post-poll violence till date.

About two days ago, a BJP worker was killed in a crude bomb attack in Barrackpore’s Bhatpara while another member named Jay Prakash Yadav survived a similar attack near his home.

While the saffron party blamed the Trinamool, the ruling party dismissed the claims.

Even state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had recently said that 40 workers have been killed in violence post the election results in Bengal.