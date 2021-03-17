BJP worker found dead in Malda, party blames TMC

A 24-YEAR-OLD man, who the BJP claimed was a worker of the party, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Illambazar, Malda, on Tuesday.

A 24-YEAR-OLD man, who the BJP claimed was a worker of the party, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Illambazar, Malda, on Tuesday. The body of Bapi Nakur was recovered from the bank of a river near the village, police sources said.

While the BJP has alleged that the TMC was behind the “murder”, the TMC has denied the allegations. According to sources, tension has erupted in the Illambazar area of Birbhum ahead of the polls over the death. Bapi Nakur was missing since Monday, the sources added.

A member of BJP’s Ilambazar B constituency, has been missing since Monday. However, he didn’t return. Bapi’s body was found floating in the Shal river near the village on Tuesday morning. Witnesses said there was a handkerchief wrapped around his neck. It is suspected that he was killed by suffocating with that handkerchief. Bapi’s family didn’t charge anyone for the murder. But the BJP local leadership made allegations against the ruling party.

The TMC, however, denied the allegations. “The TMC has no connection with the case,” said a local TMC leader who didn’t want to be named.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated a probe into the case. Body has been sent for autopsy. According to sources, primary information has revealed that he had consumed excessive alcohol, however actual cause of death would only be ascertained once the post-mortem report comes. “The cause of death can only be ascertained once post-mortem report comes. The investigation is on,” said an officer.