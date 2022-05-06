BJP worker found dead in Kolkata, Dilip Ghosh calls it ‘political murder’

On a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Kolkata, a 26-year-old BJP worker was found dead inside an abandoned building on Friday morning.

The deceased, identified as Arjun Chowrasia, was found hanging inside a building in North Kolkata’s Ghosh Bagan area, the police said. He was a functionary of the BJP Yuva Morcha. The cops have not found any suicide note near the body and faced huge protests while taking away the body for further probe. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Joyeeta Basu was present at the spot.

“We want justice. He was a happy man and I don’t trust the police. They came at 7 am while my brother died at 2 am,” Sunita Chowrasia, the elder sister of Arjun, said.

In a series of tweets, BJP’s National Vice President Dilip Ghosh called it a “political murder”. “After Abhijit Sarkar, another 26-year-old BJP Karyakarta named Arjun Chaurasia has been murdered by #PoliticalTerrorists of TMC. He was killed and hanged to death,” Ghosh’s tweet read.

“Home Minister Amit Shah said yesterday that there is a chance of him being murdered if he visits Paschim Banga. TMC is determined to kill democracy by continuing the spree of political murders,” he added.

BJP MP Subhash Sarkar, who visited the spot, demanded a CBI probe. Sarkar said that Chowrasia was likely to take part in a bike rally to welcome Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata today.

Reacting to the allegations, TMC MP Santanu Sen asked the BJP to politicise every incident. “Any death is very unfortunate. The police are there. This is not UP, this is Bengal. Whenever there is any incident, it is probed fairly, irrespective of the political connections. There have been such incidents in past where people have tried to make it look like murder. However, I wouldn’t like to comment on it right now till the investigation is done,” Sen added.