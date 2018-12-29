BJP: Will complain against police raj in Kolkata to EC

The BJP Friday said it will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission over the “law and order situation” in the state and claimed it is not being allowed to hold political activities.

“Opposition parties are not (being) allowed to organise public meeting and rallies. The police are denying us permission to hold political activities. We will bring this matter to the notice of the Election Commission. We will also lodge a complaint against this police raj in West Bengal,” said senior BJP leader Mukul Roy.

Roy said a party delegation would soon visit the EC office in New Delhi to file a written complaint. The BJP leader further said that violence is being reported from across the state every day.

“Even ruling party workers are killing each other. An election cannot be held under such a law and order situation. Our party is a registered political party and is recognised by Election Commission. Then why is our party denied permission to hold political activities here?” he said.

The BJP leader also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of maintaining double standards regarding the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “She is making contradictory statements regarding Ram temple… she must come clean on her stand…” he said.