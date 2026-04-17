‘BJP will ban beef trade if voted to power in Bengal’: Himanta attacks Mamata over ‘misleading’ people on fish, meat consumption

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart accusing the TMC of “spreading misinformation” on meat and fish consumption and asserted that if BJP comes to power then the only restriction will be on beef consumption and cattle smuggling.

Addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar district, Sarma said, “In Assam, even after the BJP formed the government, there was no restriction on fish and meat consumption. You can go to Dhubri or Goalpara and eat fish and meat as much as you want; there is no restriction. Why is Mamata Didi misleading people by saying that if BJP comes to power in Bengal, consumption of fish and meat will be stopped?”

“I want to tell Mamata ji that come to Assam and we will treat you to mutton and chicken. In Assam, the BJP has ruled for 10 years. Has anyone complained that they are not allowed to eat fish and meat, or that animal sacrifice at Maa Kamakhya Temple has been stopped? But she is worried because once a BJP government is formed in Bengal, the beef trade here will stop. The TMC wants cattle smuggling to Bangladesh to continue so that they can fill the state coffers,” Sarma said, adding, a BJP government will ban cattle smuggling to Bangladesh.

Sarma also said the BJP envisions stricter governance in West Bengal, especially on issues related to illegal immigration and border control.

“The BJP government in Assam has ensured that Bangladeshi Muslims do not illegally occupy land in the northeastern state. We evicted them from 1.5 lakh acres of illegally occupied land. We have to make the BJP victorious in Bengal to ensure this. Whoever we evict from Assam, Mamata ji welcomes them in Bengal,” Sarma said.

“All of you have seen the atrocities on the Hindus in Bangladesh. Do you want that in West Bengal too? If the TMC and Mamata Banerjee stay, then within 20 years your conditions will be worse than the situation in Bangladesh. Bengal needs a government which is capable of providing proper treatment to Bangladeshi immigrants, who entered the state illegally. If we need to survive then we need to end TMC rule,” he added.

“In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government built the Ram Mandir. It took time but it was built. We have no issues with the people of our country but the illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh are making the Hindus a minority and trying to end the Hindu culture. Humayun Kabir says he will build a Babri Masjid replica in Bengal. They should remember this is Tagore’s land not Babar’s,” Sarma said.

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Talking about the BJP rule in Assam, Sarma said, “Assam government employees get 50 per cent dearness allowance, and West Bengal, despite being a much bigger state, government employees here receive only 22 per cent DA.”

He further said that previously women in Assam would get rice but now under a new scheme, “women will get pulses, sugar, salt and mustard oil for free.” “In Assam, every college and university-going girl gets Rs 2500 for education and boys get Rs 2000 every month. In Assam we have also offered exemptions to all micro loans taken by women,” he added.

Urging the people to vote for the BJP, Sarma said, “In Assam and Tripura, BJP governments don’t allow infiltration from Bangladesh. Support us once and we will stop infiltration in Bengal too.”