BJP West Bengal executive committee meet: Resolution calls for introspecting poll loss

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, Leader of opposition in WB assembly BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and Arvind Menon at the State Executive meeting at Hastings party office in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

In its political resolution adopted at the state executive meeting here, the BJP has called for an “introspection” into what led to the party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The political resolution said the shortcomings of the party in winning the Assembly polls should be found to overcome them in future. It said that despite being ahead in 121 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party could win only 77 seats in the 2021 state polls.

“Although we increased our tally from three seats in 2016 Assembly polls to 77 this time, there was an impression that the BJP was coming to power by winning over 200 seats. That, however, did not happen. Therefore, there is a need for introspection as to why we could not achieve the target,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

“The party, however also recognises the hard work of our leaders and workers who helped secure the 77 seats braving violence perpetuated by the TMC,” the BJP leader added.

In the political resolution, the party has lauded Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, for defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. It also said that due to the “decimation” of the Left Front and Congress in West Bengal, the political contest has become a bipolar one between the BJP and the TMC.

On Tuesday, addressing the executive committee meeting virtually, BJP national president JP Nadda had said the party had “covered a long distance in a short time” in the state and expressed confidence that the party would unseat the TMC in the next Assembly polls.