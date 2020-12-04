BJP was first to flag Majherhat repair hold-up: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday hit out at the TMC government for delay in reopening of the Majherhat Bridge here and migration of youths to other states for employment.

Ghosh said it was the BJP which first raised the issue of delay in bridge repairs. “Hundreds of workers had gone to jail last week for demanding reopening of the bridge,” he told reporters at the state BJP headquarters here.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya sought exemplary punishment for those who had failed to maintain the bridge, leading to its collapse two years ago. “It is time accountability be fixed and exemplary punishment for negligence be given to those who failed to upkeep this crucial bridge. State PWD Minister should have resigned following the deaths of Prabir Kumar Dey, Soumen Bag and Gautam Mondal two years ago. But the CM did nothing,” he tweeted.

The BJP leader further said people will never forget the September 2018 tragedy.

Addressing a group of lawyers at Ashutosh Memorial Hall on Thursday, Ghosh said the state is bringing in IAS and IPS officers from outside and sending labourers out. “This was the same state where students from abroad used to come for studies. Now, our youths are going out for opportunities. If our youths leave the state, can this state develop with only children and senior citizens. If youths are given employment, only then the state can develop. The current government has no such intention it seems,” he said, adding that the people of Bengal have lost all faith in the TMC government.

On the DA hike, Ghosh said, “The DA (hike) has been announced after I spoke about the Sixth Pay Commission. In Tripura, the commission recommendations have already been implemented.”

WITH PTI INPUTS

