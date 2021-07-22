‘BJP wants dictatorship’: Mamata Banerjee slams ‘arrest’ of TMC workers at Tripura event

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee (left) and Mukul Roy (second from right) at the ‘virtual Shahid Divas’ rally, in Kolkata Wednesday. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the “arrest” of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Tripura, where the BJP is in power, during the party’s nationwide Martyrs’ Day event.

Addressing party workers from Kolkata’s Kalighat area, Banerjee told party workers across states that the BJP does not want the Opposition to organise events.

“I have heard that our workers were prevented from taking part in our today’s programme in Tripura. The BJP wants a dictatorship. They don’t allow others to organise their programmes. In Tripura, they didn’t allow our people to organise a rally. Is it a democracy?” asked the TMC chairperson.

The Tripura Police claimed it detained more than 30 TMC activists, including the party’s state president Ashish Lal Sinha, in Gournagar in Unakoti district, 190 km from Agartala, for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms. The party’s Unakoti district president Anjan Chakraborty was also among those held.

“We detained them as they had violated Covid norms by gathering in the pandemic. They didn’t have any prior permission for the gathering. They were kept in a temporary jail here,” Kailasahar sub-divisional police officer Chandan Saha told reporters.

However, the party claimed that 82 of its workers and leaders were arrested. “Police arrested 82 party leaders and kept us all in a temporary jail today,” said Sinha, adding that the police made the arrests while they were hoisting the party flag.

TMC MP and the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata’s nephew, also condemned the arrests. “We strongly condemn the attack on @AITCofficial supporters in @BJP4India ruled states. We will NOT be cowed down by such intimidation tactics! On #ShahidDibas let me reiterate that TRINAMOOL will not budge an inch in its fight against the oppressive forces. COME WHAT MAY!” he tweeted.