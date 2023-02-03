BJP using money from nationalised banks, LIC to benefit cronies: CM

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP was using people’s money deposited with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and nationalised banks to benefit cronies of the party.

Speaking at a function in Purba Bardhaman district, the Trinamool Congress chairperson again hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the Union budget, claiming that income tax concessions are nothing but a jugglery of words.

“If this government stays for long, all banks will be closed. Life Insurance (Corporation) will be wound up. The way LIC shares are being sold… the way LIC’s and banks’ money – which belong to the people – are being used for the benefit of the party and some famous people close to the party, you don’t know whether you will get your money from banks or insurance companies,” she claimed.

She was apparently referring to the investment of SBI and LIC in the Adani Group, the shares of which have crashed following a report by US-based research group Hindenburg alleging financial irregularities by the Group.

“On Wednesday, it seemed as if the Central government was rattled. Why? Because the share market saw a massive slide. I do not wish to take any names, but can the country function without any planning?” She claimed, The Centre had to ask 6-8 people to bail them out. I won’t reveal names because I don’t want to make it difficult for them,” said the CM.

Banerjee targeted the Centre for its “anti-people” budget. She said, “I urge people here… Do not beg for jobs outside Bengal. On Wednesday, the Centre presented the Union Budget 2023-24, in which not a single word was mentioned about the unemployment issue in India. When elections are round the corner, the Centre promises to give 2 crore jobs. But once elections are over, they forfeit jobs of crores of people.”

She said in the previous income tax structure, exemptions of about one and a half lakh rupees were available in multiple investment sectors. “But as per the new tax scheme, these deductions will not be available now… So, at the end of the day, is it profitable (to shift to the new tax regime) or is it a loss?,” the TMC chief said.

She again criticised the Centre for sending a central team to West Bengal to review the mid-day meal scheme. She said, “Why did the Centre freeze funds for the 100 Days’ Work Scheme? They even refused to release the wages of the workers from Bengal. The Centre has allocated Rs 60,000 crore for the scheme, lower than the budgetary estimate of Rs 73,000 crore for 2022-23. This is the lowest amount ever that has been allocated for the scheme.”

“Even if a small firecracker bursts, a Central team is sent to Bengal. Why don’t you (Centre) send a team with the MGNREGA funds you owe us? If you don’t release the funds immediately, listen carefully, Bengal will protest and fight for its rights! We are due to receive Rs 7,000 crore for 100 Days’ Work Scheme. But the Centre is not releasing this amount,” said Banerjee.

She claimed, “Raniganj is in a vulnerable condition. We have raised this issue with the Centre as the area can witness landslides any time. We have proposed to construct 29,000 houses. But the Centre is not releasing funds for the same.”

— With PTI inputs