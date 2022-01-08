BJP urges West Bengal govt, SEC to delay civic polls by a month

Citing the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases and several leaders of various parties testing positive for the virus, the BJP on Friday urged the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) to consider delaying the forthcoming municipal elections by at least a month.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Covid-19 infection is spreading rapidly. In such a situation, it is difficult to campaign. Leaders of both the opposition and ruling parties are infected with the virus. Given the current situation, if the civic polls are not postponed then the situation might worsen. Police personnel are also infected with Covid-19 across the state. This is my appeal to the West Bengal State Election Commission to postpone the polls for another month.”

Responding to BJP’s call for postponing municipal polls, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said that the party is afraid of losing. “The BJP should first talk and stop polling in five other states. The people of Bengal have already rejected the BJP. TMC will continue campaigning, while abiding by all Covid-19 protocols and government guidelines,: he added.

The WBSEC has already banned roadshows and rallies ahead of the urban local body polls in the four municipalities.

As per the guidelines issued by the poll body for the civic polls on Monday, candidates will be allowed to hold door-to-door campaigns but not more than four persons accompanying him/her. Political meetings at indoor locations are allowed with 50 percent capacity.