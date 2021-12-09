BJP unveils manifesto, health, transportation and security in focus

THE BENGAL BJP on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Kolkata civic polls, emphasising health, education, culture and transparency. The party also promised that if voted to power, it would tighten security in the city.

“We have planned a 6 S Model – Swastha Kolkata, Swachh Kolkata, Shikshit Kolkata, Surakshit Kolkata, Sanskritik Kolkata and Sobar Kolkata – to revive the city from economic and political shambles and rebuild it into a “city of the future.” BJP’s vision is to make Kolkata the engine of development for the entire state and all of eastern India. We will bring back the lost pride to Kolkata’s cityscape by building world-class infrastructure, boosting its economy, ensuring cleanliness, and providing a safe environment for its residents,” reads the BJP manifesto.

The BJP promises to set up a fund to ensure beautification and maintenance of all public parks and assures that that it will promote the vibrance of Durga Puja to place it on the international map by and it would introduce tours with government-certified guides across all the major pandals in Kolkata.

The party will work to ensure doorstep delivery of all corporation services and offers to eliminate “middleman culture”, the document said.

The election manifesto titled ‘Kolkata will win, BJP will win’ also promises to introduce a “unified transport card”. The BJP said the card would be called ‘Amar Kolkata’ for Metro, local trains, trams and buses. The party also promised to digitise the ticketing systems for all public transport in Bengal.

“We will set up 10 multi-storey parking spaces in all heavy traffic areas. We will set up a legal team to protect the interests of the real estate buyers against illegal construction by ensuring that promoter details are provided to prospective buyers. We will set up a team to conduct a safety audit in the slum areas and ensure safety measures for those slums which are deemed not fit for living,” read the manifesto.

The BJP said it would address the needs and concerns of the hawkers and assured to implement 100 per cent of the PM-SVANidhi Scheme for hawkers.

The party’s manifesto was released in the presence of BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi, Leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendhu Adhikari, BJP chief spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya, and BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee.

“We will fight the civic polls with all power and will win. We have been demanding deployment of central forces [on polling day] but the State Election commission didn’t accept it. We wanted all pending elections in 112 municipalities to be conducted at the same time.

However, the TMC had different plans. However, we will contest with all heart and soul and win,” said Adhikari during the function.