Thursday, June 14, 2018
BJP unit plans meet to worship cow in heart of Kolkata

The BJP unit, which goes by the name Gau Mata Raksha Abhijan, will also distribute cow milk free during the event.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: November 7, 2015 12:37:00 am
beef, beef in bengal, bjp beef, beef bjp. bjp news, west bengal news, kolkata news, india news The BJP had objected to a beef party held in protest on October 30th, and this event is believed to be a counter to that.
The cow development cell of the state BJP will organise a ‘gau mata pujan’ (prayer meet to worship cow) on November 8, near Victoria House in central Kolkata. The BJP unit, which goes by the name Gau Mata Raksha Abhijan, will also distribute cow milk free during the event.

The venue is near to the place where a group of people had organized a beef party on October 30, to protest against the incidents of growing intolerance.

Dilip Gupta and Subrata Gupta of the Gau Mata Raksha Abhijan said they have submitted an application to the special commissioner and joint commissioner of police. The application has been accepted, said Dilip. The BJP had objected to the beef party and this event is believed to be a counter to that.

