BJP under pressure, has deployed its entire machinery: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that BJP has deployed its entire machinery to defeat her party in Assembly elections while alleging that the ruling party at the Centre were bringing people from outside for their rallies.

Addressing an election rally in Uttarpara in Hooghly district, ahead of the second phase of polls on April 29, the TMC chief said, “BJP is under a lot of pressure. I heard today that around 50 helicopters are in the sky, 19 CMs of NDA-ruled states, all central ministers, CRPF, CISF, BSF and ED, Income Tax, and the NIA are camping in the state.”

Banerjee alleged that BJP has been hiring people for their meetings. “Yesterday some buses came to my constituency (Bhabanipur) also. I gave them sweets…” she said, urging people to keep a watch on all “on religious places and hotels” for outsiders.