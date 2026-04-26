BJP under pressure, has deployed its entire machinery: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee alleged that BJP has been hiring people for their meetings. “Yesterday some buses came to my constituency (Bhabanipur) also. I gave them sweets…” she said, urging people to keep a watch on all “on religious places and hotels” for outsiders.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataApr 26, 2026 04:31 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee TMC, West Bengal BJP, West Bengal Assembly elections, West Bengal Assembly polls, Bengal BJP under pressure, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsCM Mamata Banerjee in Dum Dum on Saturday. (Partha Paul)
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Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that BJP has deployed its entire machinery to defeat her party in Assembly elections while alleging that the ruling party at the Centre were bringing people from outside for their rallies.

Addressing an election rally in Uttarpara in Hooghly district, ahead of the second phase of polls on April 29, the TMC chief said, “BJP is under a lot of pressure. I heard today that around 50 helicopters are in the sky, 19 CMs of NDA-ruled states, all central ministers, CRPF, CISF, BSF and ED, Income Tax, and the NIA are camping in the state.”

Banerjee alleged that BJP has been hiring people for their meetings. “Yesterday some buses came to my constituency (Bhabanipur) also. I gave them sweets…” she said, urging people to keep a watch on all “on religious places and hotels” for outsiders.

Referring to the SIR and record turnout on April 23 polling, she said, “They made everyone stand in line during the SIR exercise and then ask why so many votes were cast. The reason is (people voted) so that no one is omitted through NRC.”

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi over his boat ride, she said, “We try to keep the Ganga clean despite lack of central funds for dredging or flood package. But why doesn’t he go to the Yamuna in Delhi? It’s completely polluted.”

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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