BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt, bulldozing our democracy: Mamata

Thursday, June 23, 2022
Speaking to mediapersons at the state secretariat, Banerjee described the rebellion in the Shiv Sena as “shocking” and said that the BJP government at the Centre has “bulldozed democracy” and “demolished the federal structure”.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 24, 2022 5:13:04 am
Amid the ongoing crisis in Shiv Sena, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to topple the MVA government in Maharashtra in an “unethical and unconstitutional” manner.

Speaking to mediapersons at the state secretariat, Banerjee described the rebellion in the Shiv Sena as “shocking” and said that the BJP government at the Centre has “bulldozed democracy” and “demolished the federal structure”.

“It’s an unfortunate fact that the federal structure has been totally demolished by the BJP-led central government. They are attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner. After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution,” the chief minister said.

“Democracy has been totally bulldozed by the BJP government. They are trying to topple the government with money power. They are distributing huge amounts of money. Is it not a big scam? Is it not hawala? Where is democracy? What about justice? We want justice for the people. We want justice for democracy. We want justice for (Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray,” she added.

Accusing the Central government of using money and probe agencies like CBI and ED to wean away ruling party MLAs, the TMC chief said: “From my party, 200 people have been given notice by the CBI and ED, but who are with BJP nothing happens to them. There is no limit to their money… Since you (BJP) are in power, you are playing with money, muscles and mafia power. But what will happen when you will not be in power.”

Banerjee said that the BJP has deliberately chosen to “disturb” the Maharashtra government at a time when the presidential polls were approaching.

With Shiv Sena rebel MLAs camping in a hotel in BJP-ruled Assam, Banerjee took a jibe at the Himanta Biswa government, saying it should focus on the flood situation there instead. “Why are you disturbing the Assam government when they are facing floods? Send them (the Sena rebel MLAs) to Bengal and we will extend good hospitality and take care of democracy, too,” she quipped.

On the reports of attack on Opposition parties during the Tripura Assembly bypoll on Thursday, the TMC chief hit out at the ruling BJP. “People in Tripura could not vote, but in Bengal, they (BJP leaders) shout and send CBI, ED and Human Rights Commission”.

