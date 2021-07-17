‘BJP trying to saffronise school syllabus by excluding chapters on secularism’: Bratya Basu

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday alleged that the BJP was making an attempt to saffronise education by excluding chapters on secularism in the party-ruled states.

Basu was referring to the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to exclude a story by Rabindranath Tagore from school curriculum.

Speaking to reporters here, Basu said, “The BJP is trying to saffronise the education. If they have excluded Tagore’s story from syllabus, it shows their regressive mindset. Tagore is a secular personality as is evident from his works. The BJP is not comfortable with such ideologies. That’s why they are removing works of Tagore, Dr Radhakrishnan from school curriculum.”

The education minister claimed that the BJP considered mythology as history and included them in textbooks of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

“In comparison, the syllabus in West Bengal schools is all-inclusive. It speaks of our pluralistic values, our international outlook, nationalism, and real and actual history,” added.

Meanwhile, the minister announced that interview for 14,339 vacant posts for primary teachers would begin on July 19.

“Total 15,406 shortlisted candidates will be called for interview which will be concluded by August 4. The high court paved the way for the recruitment process in upper primary schools last week and it will be completed in a transparent manner. The online counselling process for primary teacher recruitment for 10,500 vacant posts has already been completed,” said Basu.