BJP trying to divide state: Bratya Basu

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state minister Bratya Basu on Monday tore into the BJP, accusing it of trying to divide West Bengal along regional and linguistic lines following its defeat in the state elections.

Basu lashed out at state BJP president Dilip Ghosh for supporting the demands of statehood for north Bengal and Junglemahal that have been raised by Union minister John Barla, and BJP MP Saumitra Khan.

At a news conference here, Basu said, “There is completely a division among the BJP leaders on statehood demands raised by their leaders.

Even Dilip Ghosh is saying different things on different occasions. He is maintaining a double standard and changing his stand like a chameleon. I will appeal to them to not make anti-Bengal, anti-Bengali and anti-people statements. The state of West Bengal has gone through several geopolitical changes. But after Independence, no political party demanded a division of Bengal. We strongly condemn this politics of the BJP.”

The minister said the BJP leaders’ statements reveal their disappointment for failing to win the state elections. “This is nothing but political frustration of the BJP. They could not win the election and therefore making such demands to remain in power in places where they won some seats. They are the master of divisive politics. Be it NRC, CAA, or religious polarisation, they always work to implement the divide-and-rule policy. Before the elections, they tried to divide the people along religious lines. Now they want to divide the state regionally and on the basis of language,” he said.