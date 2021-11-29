BJP rubs it in after Tripura civic poll results: ‘TMC made only noise’

Celebrating the party’s clean sweep in Tripura civic polls, the West Bengal unit of the BJP targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for claiming that it has made inroads in the northeastern state.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “The TMC tried to emerge as a popular party in Tripura. But in reality, they are nowhere near the BJP. They took miscreants from West Bengal to destabilise the situation in Tripura. However, today it has become clear that they have no support base there.”

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said: “The TMC only made noises during the civic polls in Tripura. Today’s results shows that hired people from West Bengal cannot help a party make inroads in a state where the BJP enjoys enormous support from the people.”

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, while congratulating BJP leaders and workers in Tripura, took a jibe at the TMC. “We are grateful to the people of Tripura for wiping out the corrupt & fascist Tolamool (extortionist) party of Bengal,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the TMC, which came a distant second pushing the CPM to the third position, hailed its performance as “exceptional”.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who had been focussing on the Tripura civic polls, said his party got 20 per cent voteshare despite being a new entrant there. “It is exceptional for a party beginning with negligible presence to successfully contest municipal elections and emerge as the PRINCIPAL OPPOSITION in the state with more than 20% vote share,” he tweeted.