West Bengal: BJP to hold rallies in Howrah to counter TMC’s Martyrs’ Day event

In an bid to counter the ruling Trinamool Congress on its Shahid Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) event on July 21, the BJP said it will organise rallies in Howrah district to pay homage to its workers killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal and against the recent riots in response to a party leader’s controversial comment on Prophet Muhammad.

“Our office in Panchala Haridvepur was vandalised. Several houses and shops were set on fire from Salap to Uluberia. We wil hold ‘prativad sabhas’ at Sreerapore, Arambagh, Howrah Sadar, Howrah Gramin and Tamluk. We will compensate 21 Hindu traders whose shops were vandalised. The programme will be held after 4pm,” said leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendhu Adhikari.

The July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, observed to commemorate the death of 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing during a demonstration led by Mamata Banerjee on July 21, 1993, is TMC’s flagship annual political

event which draws people in large numbers.

For the last two years, Trinamool supremo Mamata has been delivering her annual address to the people of the state on July 21 virtually due to Pandemic.

“The TMC doesn’t have right to hold the Shahid Divas rally. After May 2, they have killed 77 people. In this state more than 200 BJP workers’ lives have been sacrificed. If she wants to commemorate Shahid Divas then I will ask her to go to Hanskhali and do it there where a minor girl died due to son of a TMC leader,” said Adhikari.