BJP to hold meeting to lay down road map for 2021 Bengal assembly polls

The BJP leadership has convened a state committee meeting on Tuesday to lay down the road map for 2021 state Assembly polls.

As part of its Mission 2021 plan, the party’s central leadership has set a target of winning 180 out of 294 Assembly seats across the state for Bengal BJP. To chalk out a strategy, central leaders will meet the state party leaders at Maheshwari Bhawan in Central Kolkata on Tuesday.

BJP national general secretary and party’s co-observer for Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, party’s election committee convenor Mukul Roy and West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh will preside over the state committee meeting.

Sources said there could be some changes in the organisational set up and some district presidents might be changed. According to a senior BJP leader, some new faces might get bigger responsibilities as a large number of state leaders have been elected to Lok Sabha.

“Our leader Debasree Chaudhuri has been made a Union minister so she will have to give more time for her new responsibilities. Similarly, leaders such as Locket Chatterjee, who is the state BJP Mahila Morcha president, has been elected to Lok Sabha. So, we are expecting some organisational changes,” the party leader said.

Recently, the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in Bengal. Based on the results, the party had a lead in over 129 Assembly seats.

“This is a routine party meeting. But there will be some organisational changes. Our party president Amit

Shah has set a target of 180 seats from Bengal. Now, our aim is to achieve this target,” Ghosh said.