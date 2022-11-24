BJP to form govt by winning votes, not by breaking away MLAs: Suvendu

Claiming that his party would not topple the TMC government in West Bengal, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that that his party would form the government in the state “by winning votes, and not by breaking away MLAs”.

He also claimed that “the biggest thief in the state will be caught in December” without elaborating further.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting with the new Governor, CV Ananda Bose, at Raj Bhavan, Adhikari said: “The biggest thief in the state will be caught in December. BJP will form the government by winning votes, and not by breaking away MLAs. If you thought the government will change in December, then you are wrong.”

Adhikari and other BJP leaders have earlier claimed that there will be a “big dhamaka (explosion)” in December. Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a recent administrative meeting warned her Cabinet colleagues that BJP will try to “create some chaos” in the state next month.

Adhikari’s remarks were rebuked by the ruling TMC, which countered him, saying that Adhikari himself was the biggest thief, and that CBI and ED should arrest him.

“Suvendu’s words have no value. All BJP leaders work on their own. Suvendu Adhikari gave a December deadline. Whereas, (state BJP chief) Sukanta Majumdar rejected his claim yesterday. It is only because of Suvendu Adhikari that BJP leaders are in touch with us.”