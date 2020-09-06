BJP: TMC using Maoists to spread fear in Jangalmahal

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. (File)

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday alleged that the ruling TMC was trying to spread fear in the Jangalmahal area — which consists of the districts of Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, and Paschim Medinipur — with the help of Maoists ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

“TMC is trying to spread fear in Jangalmahal. Polls are coming and they know that they will not win. So, they are trying to create an environment of terror. Posters of Maoists have now been found in Jangalmahal. Even yesterday [Friday] posters were found. They have got one Maoist out of jail and in their party,” he told reporters here.

The “Maoist” leader he referred to is Chhatradhar Mahato, who was the face of the rebel-backed tribal movement in Lalgarh from 2008 to 2011. He was arrested in September 2009. Mahato was released from prison on February 1.

TMC leaders dismissed Ghosh’s remarks. “Many TMC workers were killed by Maoists. Later, when Mamata Banerjee became CM, she sent relief for the people of Jangalmahal. Her government strongly dealt with Maoists. Bengal is the only state which could contain the Maoists, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand could not. Dilip Ghosh is spreading lies. His comments are irresponsible,” said Lok Sabha MP and TMC leader Sougata Roy.

