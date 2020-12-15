BJP releases ‘TMC Fail Card’, minister replies even Centre recognises our feats

"The TMC's report card about its government is a complete bluff to fool the people of the state. In the last 10 years, the TMC government failed on all fronts such as economic growth, industry, health, education, security of women and creation of jobs,” said Shamik Bhattacharya while releasing the "TMC Fail Card".

The BJP on Monday released a report on the Mamata Banerjee government’s alleged failures, and accused it of lying to the people of West Bengal about the state’s development. In response, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said the government’s achievements speak for themselves, and slammed the Opposition party.

The “TMC Fail Card” lists alleged corruption in the state and “inept governance” since the government came to power in 2011. BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria and Shamik Bhattacharya released the card at a news conference at the party’s office in the city’s Hastings area. The Opposition party described the government “report card” released by the TMC last week as a “bluff to fool the people of the state”.

“The TMC’s report card about its government is a complete bluff to fool the people of the state. In the last 10 years, the TMC government failed on all fronts such as economic growth, industry, health, education, security of women and creation of jobs,” said Bhattacharya.

The state BJP tweeted, “10 years of corruption, 10 years of syndicate, 10 years of tolabaji [extortion], 10 years of slapping the democracy. That’s what TMC’s report card is all about. A failed student writing his own report card, that’s what TMC’s report card is.”

At a press conference at the TMC headquarters here, state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay hit out at the BJP. “We need not say anything. Our achievements have been acknowledged by the Union government. We have topped in providing 100 days of work. The Centre has said that we have laid down the maximum village roads. We have ranked first in building houses for poor people in rural Bengal. In the MSME sector, we are also the topper. So what will they [BJP] tell in their failure card and how will they explain?” he said.

The minister added, “Our government has delivered on our promise of job creation. Narendra Modi had promised to create two crore jobs a year, but unemployment in India is at 24% now. In Bengal, it has reduced 40 per cent. One crore jobs have been created by the Mamata Banerjee government.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.