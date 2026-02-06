‘Bengal won’t be silenced’: BJP and TMC clash after Kolkata influencer Shamik Adhikary is arrested for allegedly detaining woman

The arrest of Kolkata-based social media influencer Shamik Adhikary for allegedly forcibly detaining and assaulting a woman sparked a political confrontation in West Bengal amid allegations of criminal violence and political vendetta.
Adhikary, widely known by his handle “YourNonsane,” was taken into custody by the police following a complaint from a 22-year-old woman who alleged she was forcibly confined in his house for nearly 20 hours and subjected to physical assault on February 2.
“Accused Shamik Adhikary has been arrested in connection with a case registered at a police station,” an officer said Thursday night.
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya claimed the arrest as a targeted strike by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government to silence a critical digital voice.
“This is the video of ‘YourNonsanee’ that rattled the Trinamool Congress so deeply that it unleashed the entire police machinery against him. The Trinamool Congress is running the most authoritarian and dictatorial regime Bengal has witnessed to date,” Malviya said in a post on X.
“Today, the people of Bengal live in fear, knowing that speaking out against Mamata Banerjee invites FIRs, harassment, and false cases. The video by Shamik Adhikari, which echoed the voice, pain, and anger of Bengal, must be shared widely. Let Mamata Banerjee know that West Bengal won’t be silenced,” Malviya added.
The TMC dismissed these claims of political persecution, framing the BJP’s defence of Adhikary as an endorsement of violence against women. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to social media to call out the Opposition’s narrative, accusing Malviya of victim-shaming by questioning the timeline of the woman’s complaint.
Story continues below this ad
“Amit Malviya has defended the content creator. He said the girl is lying as no one heard of the incident and why didn’t she speak earlier? The incident happened on 2nd Feb night when she was locked for 12 hours. She filed a complaint and FIR was registered on 4th,” read a post by TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.
The woman, who filed the complaint, alleged that she was invited to Adhikary’s residence, where she was then forcibly confined for nearly 20 hours. During this period, the woman claimed she was subjected to physical assault.
Following her release, she approached authorities, and a formal FIR was registered on February 4. Based on the statement and initial evidence, the Kolkata police arrested Adhikary from his home in South Kolkata.
Adhikary rose to fame primarily through satire, observational comedy, and commentary on social and political issues in West Bengal. Operating since 2016, he built a significant following on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, often positioning himself as a voice for the youth of Bengal.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More