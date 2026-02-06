‘Bengal won’t be silenced’: BJP and TMC clash after Kolkata influencer Shamik Adhikary is arrested for allegedly detaining woman

Adhikary rose to fame primarily through satire, observational comedy, and commentary on social and political issues in West Bengal. (Photo: Instagram/@yournonsanee)

The arrest of Kolkata-based social media influencer Shamik Adhikary for allegedly forcibly detaining and assaulting a woman sparked a political confrontation in West Bengal amid allegations of criminal violence and political vendetta.

Adhikary, widely known by his handle “YourNonsane,” was taken into custody by the police following a complaint from a 22-year-old woman who alleged she was forcibly confined in his house for nearly 20 hours and subjected to physical assault on February 2.

“Accused Shamik Adhikary has been arrested in connection with a case registered at a police station,” an officer said Thursday night.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya claimed the arrest as a targeted strike by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government to silence a critical digital voice.