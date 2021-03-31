BJP, TMC trade charge, Detective Dept takes over Nimta woman death probe

BJP activists partcipate in a rally to protest against killing of an elderly mother Shova Majumder of a party worker allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, in Kolkata, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Detective Department of Barrackpore Police has taken over the probe into the death of 82-year-old Subha Majumdar, who was thrashed allegedly by Trinamool workers in Nimta in North 24 Paraganas district, about a month ago. She died on Monday morning.

“We have registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and an investigation has been initiated,” Commissioner of Police (Barrackpore) Ajay Kumar Nand told The Indian Express.

The five persons, who were booked last month after the woman’s son, a BJP worker, had accused them of beating his mother, have now been charged with murder. The five accused are Tinku Chandra, Kamal Saha, Subho Chandra, Ron Chakrabarty, and Laltu Bala – all local Trinamool supporters. They were earlier booked for causing grievous hurt, trespass, and wrongful confinement, and were released on bail.

While Subha’s son, Gopal Majumdar, had alleged that she was beaten by Trinamool supporters, the Trinamool had denied this, and suggested that Subha was, in fact, assaulted by her own sons — Gopal, 45, and his elder brother Asim, 56.

“While the exact cause of death is being probed, the 82-year-old woman was not beaten up black and blue as alleged by her son. We have come to know she had several physical ailments and was suffering from infection and had excess fluid in her kidney,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Sources in the police said that the woman, who had been admitted to a private hospital for over a month since the incident in late February, was discharged on March 24 against the advice of doctors. Subha was first seen in pictures and videos that appeared on February 28, her face and eyes swollen and bruised. In a video published by news agency ANI on February 28, Subha was heard saying she had been beaten by “Trinamool”, but that she did not recognise her attackers. In his complaint to police, received at Nimta police station at 2.25 am on February 27, Gopal said that around 1 am, some people had broken down the door of the one-room house in which he and his mother were asleep, abused him, and demanded, “Tui ki BJP korish? (Are you a BJP worker?)”

In response, Gopal said he retorted, “Tora to Trinamool korish, aparadh-ta kothaye? (You guys work for the Trinamool, so what’s the problem?)”, upon which the men beat him on the head and face, leaving him “wounded and bloodied”, according to the complaint. In his complaint, Gopal did not mention the attack on his mother. But later, he told The Indian Express: “They hit me on my head with the butt of a pistol. When I fell to the ground, they kept kicking me in the stomach. When my mother, who can barely walk, tried to stop them, they pushed her hard and rained kicks and fists on her. She has injuries all over her face.”

Gopal said the men had their faces covered, but he believed they were “local people”, and named five suspects. Police have filed a chargesheet against them.

As the incident quickly turned political, TMC rejected the “fake story”, with Bengal minister and party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee accusing the BJP of misrepresenting a case of “domestic violence”.