BJP team visits party workers injured in Bengal protest, says ‘jungle raj’ unleashed

A five-member fact-finding delegation of the BJP — comprising BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, among others — on Saturday met party workers injured during their September 13 protest march to the state secretariat (‘Nabanna Abhiyan’) at a state-run hospital and targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government for “unleashing a jungle raj” in West Bengal.

“We are shocked to see the first-hand information about the brutal police atrocities on our peaceful protesters who were going to ‘Nabanna’ to voice grievances of candidates who were denied school jobs despite having adequate qualifications. It seems that a jungle raj is prevailing in West Bengal and the police are acting in a partisan manner. An autocratic rule has been established here,” said Lal after meeting the injured party workers at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

The team would soon submit its report on the police action to party national president J P Nadda, said Rathore.

Lal further said that the BJP would teach TMC a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s recent comments that “I would have fired at the head of the attackers (BJP workers)” for assaulting a police officer and torching a police vehicle, Lal said, “Such comments will only encourage police and ruling party men to crush any democratic movement with more brutality. This is not the hallmark of a civilised society. This is a reflection of an autocratic mindset of the government.”

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh termed the saffron fact-finding team “political tourists”. “The BJP team has come here to support hooliganism in the name of holding protests. They want to create instability in West Bengal but they will never succeed. People saw how BJP workers vandalised state properties and attacked on-duty police personnel. Police exercised maximum restraint. The BJP team is nothing but political tourists…,” said Ghosh.

