BJP team meets Governor, demands CBI probe in Manish Shukla’s murder

So far, three people have been arrested.

A BJP delegation led by the party’s national vice president Mukul Roy on Sunday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Raj Bhavan to demand a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of party leader Manish Shukla, who was was gunned down in North 24 Parganas district’s Titagarh area on October 4. Shukla was a close aide of BJP MP Arjun Singh.

Though Shukla’s family and the BJP demanded a CBI investigation in the aftermath of the assassination, the state government ordered a CID inquiry. So far, three people have been arrested.

“Our Manish Shukla was brutally murdered. The state government ordered a CID probe. I have seen from my personal experience what a CID probe does. We have no faith in a CID probe. We want a CBI investigation into this. We requested the Governor to look into our demand,” Roy said after meeting Dhankhar.

BJP leaders Joy Prakash Majumdar and Sabyasachi Dutta were also part of the delegation, which handed over a letter to the Governor.

“BJP delegation led by National Vice President Mukul Roy demanded CBI investigation in the politically targeted killing of Manish Shukla. The delegation alleged CID was misdirecting investigation to falsely implicate political opponents in BJP,” Dhankhar tweeted.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “They visit Raj Bhavan very often and to address every issue. The Governor also comments on all issues. People are aware of what they are saying and doing. The state government has ordered a CID probe, which is taking action. They [the BJP] have no faith in the state government and that’s why they are going to Raj Bhavan. They are trying to disrupt the democratic set up of the state.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd