BJP targets Amartya Sen again, says ‘he is acting on failed CM’s advice’

Visva-Bharati University administration had alleged that a dozen of the university’s plots have been incorrectly recorded and the list of unauthorized occupants included Sen. (File)

A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Amartya Sen and slammed the BJP for “levelling baseless allegations” against him, the BJP on Saturday hit out at the Nobel laureate, saying that he “should not work on the advice of failed chief minister”.

“We respect him. But he should not be seen as the spokesperson of a group. He should not speak on behalf of any party. People of Bengal will gain from his intelligence and insight, but if he works on the advice of a failed chief minister, people will think otherwise. People will think that was it wrong to give him the award? His ideology is that of the Communists. It is the communists who have forced politics into everything. Communists brought politics even in educational institutions. The government blessed by him is spreading violence in the state,” state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.

Earlier, Visva-Bharati University administration had alleged that a dozen of the university’s plots have been incorrectly recorded and the list of unauthorized occupants included Sen.

Meanwhile, a section of intellectuals are scheduled to hold a protest rally on the alleged harassment of Sen by the BJP. Actors, painters, poets and others will protest near the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata on Sunday.

“Amartya Sen knows what he is doing. Such comments from the BJP is unacceptable. Sen is a world-renowned personality,” said TMC leader and Urban

Development Minister Firhad Hakim reacting to Ghosh’s remarks.

On Friday, Chief Minister Banerjee said, “We all salute Amartya Sen. Just because he isn’t inclined towards BJP’s ideology, they are levelling such allegations against him.”

In her letter to Sen, she wrote, “We are all aware of your family’s deep and organic linkages with Santiniketan. Your maternal grandfather, the revered scholar Kshitimohan Sen, was one of the early leading settlers in Santikinetan, while your father Ashutosh Sen, a noted educationist and public administrator, had his famed house Pratichi built up in Santiniketan about eight decades back. Yours have been a family weaved in the culture and fabric of Santiniketan, inalienably… Some new invaders in Visva-Bharati have now started raising surprising and completely baseless allegations against your family properties. This pains me and I want to express my solidarity with you in your battles against the bigotry of the majoritarians in this country, battles that have made you an enemy of these forces of untruth.”