BJP takes first step to win over Muslims, inducts ‘5,000 into party’

Eyeing a share in the Muslim vote bank ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, the state BJP’s minority morcha has begun a campaign to reach out to the community in South Bengal districts and, according to a leader, inducted more than 5,000 Muslims into the party in the last 10 days.

State minority morcha president Ali Hossain on Tuesday told The Indian Express that another 5,000 Muslims will become BJP members during a “massive” BJP rally at Amta in Howrah district on Thursday.

“This is going to be the biggest rally we have organised for people belonging to the minority community. Over 25,000 people will take part in the rally. Our stat party president Dilip Ghosh will address the participants,” Hossain said.

Giving the break-up of the 5,000 members who have joined the BJP since October 31, he said they are from North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Purulia and Howrah districts. Hossain revealed that 300 joined the party in Burdwan district on October 31; 340 from Bankura district’s Bishnupur on November 1; 800 from Purulia the following day; 800 from Howrah’s Uluberia area on November 4; 700 from Baruipur on November 7; and 1,000 from Bongaon the next day.

“This shows how Muslims are aligning with the BJP,” the BJP leader stressed, adding that a large number of of the new members are educated and intellectuals.

The BJP is learnt to have received a good response from Muslims at Uluberia in Howrah, Bongaon in North 24 Parganas and Burdwan Town in East Midnapore. BJP sources said the campaign will brighten its chances of putting up a better electoral performance in minority-dominated areas in the 2021 Assembly polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the ruling TMC had a lead in 93 out of the 125 minority-dominated Assembly segments while the BJP was ahead in 23 and the Congress in nine seats. In 70 of the 93 Assembly seats, the margin of votes between the TMC and the BJP was fewer than 40,000.

