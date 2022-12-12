BJP’s Suvendu takes jibe at ‘morning walker’ leader, without naming party VP Dilip Ghosh’

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP on Monday took a jibe at the party’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, saying he does not have the habit of making statements to the media during morning walks.

Though Adhikari did not name Ghosh, the Medinipur MP is known to be making comments to the media during his morning walks. “I am not in the habit of saying whatever comes to my mind on the spur of the moment. I don’t make comments during morning walks. I make well-considered comments,” the Nandigram MLA said while addressing a rally of party workers at Hazra crossing in Kolkata.

Ghosh, who was the West Bengal BJP chief for almost six years before being replaced last year, said he will not comment on Adhikari’s remarks.

Adhikari, who quit the TMC and joined the BJP in December 2020 ahead of the assembly polls, last week asked people to wait and see what happens on December 12, 14 and 21, refusing to divulge further details.

On Monday, which is December 12, he said he does not believe in gimmicks and gave people a fresh date claiming that a “very influential dacoit” would be put behind bars by January 14.

Asked to comment on Adhikari’s comment, Ghosh said, “I don’t have anything to say on this issue. What he said and meant can be better explained by him.” Reacting to Adhikari’s comments, the ruling Trinamool Congress sought to drive a wedge between the two BJP leaders.

“Adhikari thinks himself bigger than anyone in his party. It is sad that a former state chief of the BJP and current national vice president of the party has been ridiculed in this way by a leader who holds the post of leader of the opposition,” Ghosh said.

There were reports of a rift between Ghosh and Adhikari in the past but both of them trashed any such claims repeatedly.

After Adhikari met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a courtesy visit at her assembly chamber during the winter session last month, Ghosh had said, “Someone may visit Kalighat to pay respect. I have nothing to comment on that. But I am against accompanying TMC members in any delegation to Delhi for central funds. TMC leaders pocket most of the central funds already released.” Kalighat in Kolkata has the famous Kali temple and it is the same area where Mamata Banerjee lives.

Adhikari and several other BJP legislators had responded positively to a move by the TMC for sending an all-party delegation to Delhi for releasing central funds for irrigation projects in the state.

Incidentally, Adhikari and Ghosh had seldom taken part together in any party programme. PTI SUS