BJP stirs controversies, you stay silent: MP to Governor

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar of remaining silent when BJP leaders make controversial statements and insult Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a public meeting at Shyamnagar in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee took at dig at Dhankhar’s statement that he had “crossed the red line”, saying there was no need for such reaction as he did not name any judge or mentioned any particular judgment.

Banerjee said, “A citizen of this country is free to criticise a judgment of a court. A day before yesterday, I made some remarks. The governor claimed that I crossed the red line. People of the state are well aware of who is crossing the line. I had said that in judiciary, 99 per cent of people are good, only 1% of them follow the instructions of those who control the levers of power.”

“If I say something about the judiciary, the Governor reacts to it. I have full respect for the judiciary. But tell me who is crossing the red line?” he asked.

The TMC leader claimed that BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Biplab Deb and others have criticised the judiciary. “Have you seen the Governor criticising these leaders?” he said. Questioning the credibility of the CBI, Banerjee said the agency did not call all of those named by the firm owner in the Sarada chit fund scam.

Banerjee said that the doors of his party are closed for the time being for leaders who defected to the BJP and want to return. He made the statement in the presence of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh who recently returned to TMC, three years after defecting to the saffron camp.

“Many traitors are lining up at our doors with the plea to return. I am asking you whether I should open the door or keep it closed,” he said.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “If they have no fear why are their leaders running away from CBI probe? This is nothing but an attempt to motivate party workers who have been demoralised by probes against their leaders.”