BJP starts poll review, will chalk out West Bengal roadmap

The state BJP on Monday began a three-day review meeting to discuss a host of issues, including its electoral debacle in the West Bengal Assembly polls earlier this year. At the meeting, the party is likely to finalise the report on its electoral performance before sending it to the central leadership.

The party’s national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash is presiding over the meeting. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh was among those who participated in the deliberations on the first day.

At the meeting, the party would prepare its roadmap for Bengal, and discuss issues that it would highlight to target the Mamata Banerjee government, Ghosh said.

He added, “It is a review meeting to discuss several matters such as organisational affairs, future programmes, and introspection into our recent electoral performance…”