BJP stages walkout as Speaker expunges Suvendu’s remarks

The BJP on Monday staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly after Speaker Biman Banerjee ordered to expunge portions of speech Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari made in the House.

Participating in a debate on the Governor’s address on the third day of the budget session, Adhikari started speaking just before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee concluded her speech. He flagged a recent seizure of more than Rs 1 crore by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly from the house of a businessman considered close to the Chief Minister’s family members. He also alleged that Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi was drawing house rent allowance (HRA) even as he was staying in government accommodation.

The Speaker, however, ordered to expunge a portion of his speech on the CM’s request. On this, Adhikari started raising slogans against the Speaker and asked him to withdraw the order. When the Speaker declined to do so, Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly.

The Speaker alleged that the Leader of the Opposition misbehaved with him and announced to bring a privilege motion against the BJP legislator.

However, Chief Minister resumed her speech and told the Speaker that she apologised on behalf of the Leader of Opposition, saying, “Those who started their political journey by killing Gandhi cannot behave properly. He (Suvendu) has become a shameless person. We have never seen such an leader of opposition in

my life.”

TMC MLA Tapas Roy brought a privilege motion against the Leader of Opposition on the basis of which the Speaker announced to suspend Adhikari from the House till February 20. Later, it was informed that the suspension withdrawn by the Speaker after the CM apologised on behalf of the BJP leader.

Also, the BJP announced to have brought a no-confidence motion against the Speaker on 16-point agenda.

The Speaker said, “What they have done is shameless. Now, they brought a no-confidence motion against me but I have not gone through it yet. I will take a call whether or not to bring it once I go through it.”

Later in a press conference, Adhikari said, “The Chief Minister is worried after the ED recovered money from a businessman’s house last week. But it is not done that we cannot criticise the CM just because she is the face of the government. We gave time to the Speaker to recall his order but when he did not recall, we were forced to walk out.”

On February 8, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had addressed the Assembly for the first time amid protests by BJP MLAs against alleged “corruption” by the ruling TMC. They also protested against the governor for reading out a speech prepared by the state government which “has no relation with reality.”