BJP slams govt over Mithun ‘snub’ at KIFF opening

THE WEST Bengal BJP on Friday criticised the TMC government in the state for not “extending an invite to actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty” for the inaugural ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Thursday.

The eight-day film festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the presence of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Mahesh Bhatt, Kumar Sanu, Arijit Singh, Shatrughan Sinha and others from the Bengali film industry.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar hit out at the state government over the absence of Chakraborty at the function. “KIFF is incomplete without Mithun Chakraborty. What is the point of calling superstars from other states and avoiding your own? Politics should be kept aside as far as art is concerned,” Majumder tweeted.

BJP’s IT cell chief and its co-observer for Bengal, Amit Malviya also attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Shah Rukh Khan was invited as one of the chief guests at the inaugural ceremony of KIFF.

“Mamata Banerjee didn’t invite superstar Mithun Chakraborty, son of Bengal, for the Kolkata Film Festival. She had similarly appointed Shah Rukh as brand ambassador of Bengal and not Sourav, one of the finest cricketers Bengal has seen. She always belittles successful Bengalis,” he tweeted.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh too targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over the same development. “Every institution in this state has been transformed into a TMC party office. In government events, there is no place for people from other political parties. Everything has been politicised here,” said Ghosh.

The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, slammed the BJP for not respecting the voice of the Opposition.

“The BJP should first recognise the voice of the Opposition before allowing its leaders to make such remarks. Due to its numerical strength in the Parliament, the party does not give importance to the Opposition. It does not behove them to say such things. About Mithun Chakraborty… People of the state are scared of him. Wherever he goes, he threatens people with violence. The KIFF is not a place where people should listen to such statements,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen.