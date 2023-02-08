BJP skips all-party meeting; TMC set to table 2 motions

Claiming that the Opposition is not allowed to speak on “such occasions”, the BJP on Tuesday boycotted an all-party meeting called by Speaker Biman Banerjee a day before the budget session of the West Bengal Assembly starts on Wednesday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said it will table two motions in the Assembly — one against “attempts to divide West Bengal” and the other to “recognise Sarna religion of the tribals”.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay informed that both the motions will be tabled in the House5on February 13.

“The two motions will be brought in the budget session on these issues. There have been attempts by the BJP to divide the state. They have demanded a separate state for north Bengal. But we will never allow a division of the state. Therefore, we have to unite the people and save the state for auch forces which wants to divide it,” said Chattopadhyay.

BJP chief whip in Assembly Manoj Tigga said, “What is the use of going to an all-party meeting when we are not allowed to speak? It is the ruling party that calls the shots. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman’s post, which belongs to the main opposition party, has also been given to an MLA who has switched over to TMC.”

Over the last few years, several BJP leaders, including Alipurduar MP John Barla, have demanded that north Bengal be made a separate state or a Union territory be carved out of that region.

Also, party MLA from Bankura, Niladri Shekhar Dana, had said last year that the state’s Rarh region comprising Purulia, Bankura and parts of Birbhum and Jungle Mahals should be declared a union territory.

The TMC’s decision to bring in the motion to recognise Sarna dharma is being seen in an attempt to reach out to the tribal population ahead of the crucial panchayat polls.

“Tribals have long been demanding this recognition because the Centre did not paid heed to their request. The Mamata Banerjee government however will do what is required for them. We believe in development for all,” said Chattopadhyay.

Reacting to the ruling party’s decision, Manoj Tigga said the party will hold discussions over the motion during a meeting of MLAs and take a call on this accordingly. “As a party, the BJP doesn’t support the division of West Bengal. If any of our leaders said anything on this then they have done that in their personal capacity. We will hold a meeting and take a call on whether to participate in the debate for these motion or not,” said Tigga.

Last year, the Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan, a tribal organisation, had staged a dharna in Ranchi demanding that Sarna dharma code be given a separate religion column in the census form.

— With PTI inputs