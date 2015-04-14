BJP sits with legal cell to find what case can be filed against CM for claims on paintings’ sale

If she is such a brilliant painter whose three strokes can fetch Rs 10 lakh, she is the only one on earth who can claim of achieving such a feat and so should be kept in a museum.

The state BJP unit is contemplating moving court against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “varied” figures on the proceeds of sale of her paintings.

“We are in talks with our legal cell and trying to find out what kind of case can be filed. Personally I feel it is a case of cheating under Section 420 of the IPC because being the highest authority of the state, she has cheated people with misleading figures — from Rs 2 crore to Rs 9 crore — for her paintings. If she is such a brilliant painter whose three strokes can fetch Rs 10 lakh, she is the only one on earth who can claim of achieving such a feat and so should be kept in a museum,” party’s state president Rahul Sinha said at ‘meet the press’ programme at Press Club here on Monday.

On the need for deployment of Central forces in the civic polls, Sinha said that West Bengal is the only state which requires central forces for municipal elections. “Next time, even for mohallah elections, they will have to bring in central forces. The CM who was hell-bent from the beginning against central forces agreed to it at the last moment because she knows it fully well that asking for forces at the last moment would make it difficult for the Centre to provide for forces and then she would have an excuse to tell everyone that she had asked for forces and the Centre did not provide,” Sinha said.

The BJP leader added that central forces deployed at Maoist-affected areas and hills could be utilised for the civic polls while taking a dig at the CM’s oft-repeated rhetoric ‘hills are smiling, Junglemahal is also smiling’ (that peace has returned to both in Darjeeling and LWE-hit Junglemahal areas).

“There should not be any problem because going by what the CM said, there is no security issue at the hills or at Junglemahal. So what is the problem bringing in forces from there? Why cannot it withdraw some companies of central forces from these areas and deploying them for a few days during the polls?” he asked.

Reacting to reports that the TMC was mulling of taking legal action against BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh for his comments in which he had alleged that TMC MP and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee had lied about having an MBA degree, he said, “Let them go to the court. They will have to face the music. We have enough proofs to support what had been said.”

