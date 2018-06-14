BJP sets up twenty-two new offices in West Bengal

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu. Express photo by Subham Dutta West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu. Express photo by Subham Dutta

The BJP has set up 22 new high-tech party offices in as many districts of the state and is searching for places to set up more such units. Speaking to mediapersons, state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said the new offices, with state-of-the-art technology, will house election control rooms during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party is also looking for a new place in Kolkata to shift its state headquarters from 6 Murlidhar Sen Lane in central Kolkata, he added.

“We have already set up 22 new party offices in the state… These offices have been equipped with latest technology which will help our workers disseminate information quickly,” Basu said. The party has 36 organisational districts and according to Basu, each district will have one such office.

The new party offices have wifi connectivity, e-library, high-tech computers, conference room and lodging facilities for party leaders. One such office will accommodate around 300 workers at a time, he said.

