Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll: BJP set to name candidate in a day or two, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday made a U-turn from his statement the day before, saying his party isn’t opposed to institutions such as the Election Commission and will announce the name of its candidate for the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll in a day or two.

Bypolls for Bhabanipur and two other Assembly seats in the state are to be held on September 30.

On Monday, the state BJP chief had criticised the poll panel saying that there was something fishy in its bypoll announcement, claiming that the EC seems to have taken the responsibility to ensure Mamata Banerjee remains chief minister.

“The Election Commission has decided to hold the bypolls on September 30. We had assumed that it would be held later. But we must abide by the EC order. We don’t oppose independent constitutional bodies like the EC, unlike the Trinamool,” Ghosh said on Tuesday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has already named Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as its candidate from her home Assembly segment. She has to get elected to the Assembly by November 5 to stay on as CM.

On Monday, Ghosh had also made it clear that BJP MLA and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari will not contest from Bhabanipur.

The BJP, meanwhile, slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for suffering regular setbacks in court.

In a jolt for the state government, the Calcutta High Court, last month, ordered a CBI probe into allegations of post poll violence.

On Monday, it restrained the state police from taking any coercive action against Suvendu Adhikari in cases filed against him. The

Trinamool, on Tuesday, moved the division bench challenging the order.

Taking a dig at Trinamool all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was questioned on Monday for about nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged coal smuggling case, Ghosh said, “After his interrogation, he got angry and vowed to defeat the BJP everywhere. We understand his anger and frustration. He should remember that the Trinamool doesn’t have any presence outside West Bengal. Be it Tripura or elsewhere in the country, it has no presence.”

Also on Tuesday, a BJP delegation, led by state vice-president Pratap Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violating model code of conduct (MCC). In a letter to the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO), the delegation said that Banerjee violated the MCC by attending a government programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on

Tuesday and announcing cash doles for Durga puja committees.

According to the BJP, the intent behind the announcement was to influence clubs which play an important role in the electoral process. They also urged the EC to take steps against her and stop her from contesting the bypoll.