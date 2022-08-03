BJP sees ‘conspiracy to erase history of Murshidabad district’, TMC hits back

POLITICAL PARTIES and several organisations on Tuesday raised objection to the state government’s decision to create three districts out of the existing Murshidabad district, with BJP MLA Gouri Sankar Ghosh writing to the Prime Minister, President and the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting them to form a Union territory with Murshidabad district.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the setting up of seven new districts in the state. Among these, two new districts of Baharampur and Kandi will be created out

of the existing Murshidabad district.

Alleging that the move was a “conspiracy” to erase the history of Murshidabad district, BJP MLA from Murshidabad Assembly constituency demanded that the existing Murshidabad district be transformed into a Union territory. “Mamata Banerjee has announced the creation of seven new districts. The government wants to divide the Murshidabad district into three districts. Murshidabad is our pride and once it used to be the capital of Bengal, Bihar and Odisha before British Raj. For people of this district, the name Murshidabad has immense significance and they are passionate about it. We strongly condemn such a move by the state government. I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to transform the Murshidabad district into a Union territory to stop the division of the district,” said Ghosh. A copy of his letter to the PM, has been forwarded to the President, Governor of West Bengal and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Trinamool Congress, however, hit back at the BJP for making such a demand. “It is sad that those who are rewriting the country’s history and changing the design of our national emblem are making such a demand. The BJP wants to divide the country and the state of West Bengal. There is also difference of opinions among BJP leaders on whether to divide the state or not. On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is making efforts to speed up administrative works and spread out the administration further by creating new districts. The BJP does not believe in working for the people and that’s why their mindset is different from ours,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Local TMC leader Ashok Das said, “There can be no response to foolish statements. The opposition parties will continue to make such demands but they must understand that the people have rejected them and that’s why they are in the Opposition. The people have given Mamata Banerjee the responsibility to run the government and her administration to working in the right direction. As a resident of Murshidabad district, we welcome the decision taken by the Mamata Banerjee government.”