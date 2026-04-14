BJP seeks TMC candidate’s disqualification over ‘Nigerians taking part in her rally’

Citing violations of the visa norms, the Representation of the People Act, and the Foreigners Act, the BJP said the use of foreign nationals in an election campaign was a “corrupt practice,” and could lead to the disqualification of the candidate.

Accusing TMC candidate Aditi Munshi of involving foreign nationals in her election campaign, the BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), seeking her disqualification for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Munshi is contesting the Assembly election from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur seat on a TMC ticket.

In a complaint to the EC, the BJP alleged that Nigerian nationals took part in a rally in support of Munshi, carrying TMC flags, wearing its badge, and shouting slogans in favour of the ruling party.

Citing violations of the visa norms, the Representation of the People Act, and the Foreigners Act, the BJP said the use of foreign nationals in an election campaign was a “corrupt practice,” and could lead to the disqualification of the candidate.