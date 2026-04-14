BJP seeks TMC candidate’s disqualification over ‘Nigerians taking part in her rally’

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Accusing TMC candidate Aditi Munshi of involving foreign nationals in her election campaign, the BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), seeking her disqualification for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
Munshi is contesting the Assembly election from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur seat on a TMC ticket.
In a complaint to the EC, the BJP alleged that Nigerian nationals took part in a rally in support of Munshi, carrying TMC flags, wearing its badge, and shouting slogans in favour of the ruling party.
Citing violations of the visa norms, the Representation of the People Act, and the Foreigners Act, the BJP said the use of foreign nationals in an election campaign was a “corrupt practice,” and could lead to the disqualification of the candidate.
Munshi’s election agent and husband, Debraj Chakraborty, rejected the BJP’s charge, saying there was no violation of the model code of conduct.
“If a rally is passing, and someone chooses to be a part of it, irrespective of their religion or nationality, it is not the liability or responsibility of the candidate,” said Chakraborty, who is also Mayor-in-Council for the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and a TMC leader.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Chakraborty said, “Anyone can file a complaint, but what is the basis? Has anyone seen Aditi interacting or being in communication of any sort with any one of those Nigerian nationals?”
Chakraborty asserted that the Nigerian nationals were “just onlookers, who wanted to involve themselves in the rally by their own will, unaware of political escalation.”
The videos circulated were also taken by them, not on the basis of any political agenda, he added.
In its complaint, the BJP claimed that the “incident” had a direct impact on the integrity of the electoral process, and demanded cancellation of visas and deportation of the foreign nationals involved in the rally.
(Jigisha Seal is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express)
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