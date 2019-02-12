BJP seeks police permission for sit-in at Mamata’s dharna spot

The BJP has sought permission from Kolkata Police to hold a dharna later this month at the same spot in the city where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had staged a sit-in last week.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu on Monday said that they have already sent a letter to the city police seeking permission for the dharna at the Metro Channel between February 21 and 23.

“We have sent the letter today. We have mailed it as well. We will organise a ‘Save Democracy’ dharna at Metro Channel. There is no law and order in the state and we want to restore democracy here. Through the dharna we will sent a message to the people to save the state from TMC rule,” Basu told the newspaper.

State BJP President Dilip Ghosh said they will be on the streets to give a befitting reply to TMC. “We will not leave an inch of space to TMC. We will intensify our movement against the state government to uproot them from here,” Ghosh said.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, however, ridiculed BJP for following in the footsteps of the ruling party. “They have a habit of copying us. We launched Kanyashree in 2013 following which they rolled out Beti Bachao Beti Padhao in 2015. Our leader Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna and now they want to copy that as well. It seems that they cannot think beyond what we have already done,” Abhishek said.

The Kolkata Police, however, said that they are yet to receive the letter from the BJP.

“We will take a call once we receive the application,” a Kolkata police official said.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between policemen and Congress workers at Metro Channel Monday after the latter wanted to stage a dharna. Several Congress workers were detained by the police. Later, they were released from Lalbazar (city police headquarters).