Wednesday, June 29, 2022
BJP seeks Mamata’s support for Murmu’s election as President

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari have written a letter to Banerjee in this regard.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 29, 2022 5:39:49 am
BJP seeks Mamata’s support for Murmu’s election as PresidentBJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya and its state president Sukanta Majumdar during a press conference in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The BJP on Tuesday sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party’s support for the election of Draupadi Murmu as the President. Murmu, former Governor of Jharkhand, is the official nominee of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the 2022 Presidential election.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari have written a letter to Banerjee in this regard.

Addressing a press conference at state BJP headquarters, Majumdar said, “Draupadi Murmu is going to be the first from the SC/ST community to become the President of the country. We want Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to elect her to the post. She must support Murmu. We know that she will win the election anyway. But on the BJP’s behalf, we are seeking Mamata Banerjee’s vote.”

