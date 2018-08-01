BJP seeks Kolkata Police nod for Aug 11 Shah rally

BJP president Amit Shah will visit Kolkata on August 11. (Express file photo) BJP president Amit Shah will visit Kolkata on August 11. (Express file photo)

The BJP Tuesday submitted a fresh application before the Kolkata Police, seeking permission to organise a rally to be addressed by its national president, Amit Shah, in the city on August 11.

BJP state youth morcha president Debjit Sarkar submitted a written application in which he earmarked five places in the city as potential venues for the rally.

“We have sought permission from Kolkata Police to hold our party president’s rally on August 11… We will organise the rally in any one of these (five) places which gets permission,” said Sarkar. BJP has zeroed in on Victoria House, Mayo Road, Dorina Crossing, Metro Channel and Shyambazar as possible venues.

On Monday, the BJP alleged that the Kolkata Police denied it permission to hold Shah’s rally in Rani Rashmoni Avenue. However, Kolkata Police said it had not received any application from the BJP in this regard.

“The Kolkata Police said they would let us know their decision by tonight. However, we have not received any communication. If everything fails, then we will move court…” said Sarkar.

