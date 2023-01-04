BJP seeks CBI probe into PMAY ‘irregularities’

The BJP on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged “irregularities” in the list of beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal, over which protests have erupted across the state.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said just like the central agency probes in teachers recruitment scam, a CBI inquiry was the need of the hour with regard to “irregularities” in PMAY also.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bankura, Sarkar said, “A few months ago, everyone in the state was talking about the school recruitment scam because it was rampant. The court had ordered a CBI inquiry into it. Today, the same kind of complaints are being raised over discrepancies in the implementation of PMAY. Common people are protesting outside local panchayat offices and BDO office to register their complaints. This is no less than the teachers’ recruitment scam. Under such circumstances, people will definitely demand for a CBI inquiry. If they want this, we as their representative will have to press for it.”

The BJP MP said, “We have to fight the TMC at every level. If their leaders come to villages to tell lies, beat them up. Drive them out from the villages”.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh targeted the Block Development Officers (BDO) in the state for being hand in glove with the irregularities in the Centre’s schemes. He even threatened to gherao BDO offices across the state if they did not mend

their ways.

“The Central fund should come directly to panchayats from where it will be used for the implementation of various schemes. But unfortunately the panchayats here have become dens of corruption. The BDOs are the biggest dacoits. They have a feast with TMC leaders in the evenings and divide the money among them. We have started holding protests outside the office of the BDO. We will gherao such offices in future,” said Ghosh.

The Trinamool Congress criticised the BJP for resorting to central agencies to target the opposition. TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya said, “It is the people of the state who have given BJP a befitting reply in Assembly polls. Today they are even behind the CPI (M) and relegated to the third position. A CBI inquiry means that matter will be sent in the cold storage given the track record of the central investigation agency. CBI inquiry means shielding the BJP leaders. Therefore, people do not want a CBI probe.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has filed a Public Internet Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court seeking a proper investigation into the matter and stopping the distribution of funds for this scheme. Party’s Purulia district president Vivek Ranga has filed the PIL, which is likely to come up for hearing later this week.