BJP seeks action against BLOs who protested against Suvendu Adhikari

A day after a BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, was allegedly attacked by a group of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) outside the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata, the BJP on Wednesday wrote to CEO Manoj Agarwal to identify the BLOs involved in the attack and take appropriate action against them.

Adhikari, meanwhile, moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking its nod to file a petition in the matter. The court allowed his counsel to file a petition on his behalf.

In the letter addressed to the CEO, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria alleged that “pro-TMC BLOs” outside hurled shoes at the party delegation. “We fail to understand how a big gathering of people declaring themselves as BLOs had surrounded the entrance while the police force remained spectators. What was shocking and simply unacceptable was that the crowd started hurling shoes at us and abused us in filthy language, including an attempt to physically attack us.”